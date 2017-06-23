An Abused and Chained Up Elephant For 51 Years Is Finally Free









Over the past 51 years, a chained up, 70-year-old elephant by the name of Gajraj (King of Elephants) has been abused as he performed all sorts of duties as a temple elephant in the Satara district of Maharashtra, India. He was regarded by the locals as an icon of worship as he regularly played an important role in all sorts of religious festivities.

But despite people’s admiration and respect, he wasn’t cared for properly. The poor animal even developed a nasty abscess on one of its toenails. Fortunately, however, he was received by an NGO Wildlife SOS. PETA raised awareness about Gajraj’s poor situation and thousands of people petitioned Wildlife SOS to intervene. From now one, the ‘King’ will live a life of comfort in the care of the organisation.

Now, even though the royal family gave the elephant a warm goodbye, the locals weren’t so happy to see him leave. Soon enough they formed a mob and it took a relatively large police force to keep them at bay. Gajraj was then placed in an elephant ambulance (the only one in the entire country) and was transported some 1,500 kilometres away to the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center. This was his first time when he was able to walk around without any chains on hs feet.

Today, people can find Gajraj eating fruits and greens, as well as taking a bath now and again in his own personal pool. Veterinarians are also taking care of his abscesses and giving him medication, as well as regular foot soaks. Given the fact that he has a special diet and receives nutritional supplements, it is expected that he will recover in no time at all.

