China’s bike graveyards are definitely a sight to see due to the impressive numbers of used up, thrown away bicycles, all piled up together on vast pieces of land. This picture shows us exactly how 23,000 abandoned bicycles look like, just to get an idea of the immensity of it all.

In 2008, in order to tackle pollution, the city of Hangzhou, China, designed a bike-sharing program for its citizens. The idea behind the program was to get more people to use bicycles instead of cars. With an investment of $24 million, local authorities managed to put 86,000 bikes on the road and things seemed to be going quite well.

Unfortunately, after the bike-sharing program was terminated, an approximate number of 23,000 abandoned bikes have been gathered from the streets of Hangzhou by local authorities.

All these abandoned bikes have been piled up into a massive bike graveyard formed out of 16 different lots outside the city. The company who owns these abandoned bikes is being urged to come up and pick up ‘the remains’ of the anti-pollution program started in 2008.

Local authorities didn’t expect that their anti-pollution / pro-cycling program will lead to such a large number of abandoned bikes, which could turn into an environmental hazard.

