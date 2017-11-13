The Russians Want To Bring Back A 50,000-Year-Old Extinct Cave Lion Back To Life









A baby cave lion from the time of the Ice Age has recently been discovered in a perfect state of preservation. It was found on the bank of Tirekhtykh River in the Abyisky district of Yakutia in Siberia in Russia. The investigators who analyzed it, cannot say why the eight-week-old cave lion cub died. It, nevertheless, did so in an area where the ground is permanently frozen and where this situation kept its remains from decaying.

These cave lions were prevalent in many regions of the Northern Hemisphere before they went extinct. The only other knowledge we have about these animals, besides the archaeological fossils, are the cave paintings left behind by man.

After this discovery, however, the team o researcher was hoping to clone the baby cave lion.

Dr Albert Protopopov, of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Sakha, in Yakutia, unveiled the discovery. “It is a perfectly preserved lion cub, all the limbs have survived. There are no traces of external injuries on the skin,” he told The Siberian Times.“The preservation is so good that it raises hopes of cloning the species back to life,” he added.

The cub was a full 45 centimetres long and weight of about 4lbs. It’s not known exactly whether it was a male or a female since newborn lions don’t have noticeable sex characteristics. Further tests are performed on its teeth, in order to better determine its exact age. This procedure could take up to three years, however.

This particular discovery comes after a similar one that happened back in 2015. Two baby cave lions were discovered back then in the same region – babies which were roughly 55,000 years old.

“Everyone was amazed then and did not believe that such a thing is possible, and now, two years later, another cave lion has been found in the Abyiski district,” Dr Protopopov said.“The preservation degree is even better,” he added.

