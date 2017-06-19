50 US States in 50 Unusual Photos
Each of the 50 US states has something that’s characteristic to it and it alone. Now, we’re not necessarily talking about the most famous of monuments in each one or the even more famous stereotypes, but the kind of things that represent those people living there more than the things mentioned above.
We should also keep in mind that the 50 US states are big, for the most part – bigger than many international countries from around the world. It’s particularly hard to find a photo to represent an entire community or city, let alone an entire state. But putting aside this fact, let’s take a look at these photos here, shall we?
50 US States in 50 Unusual Photos – Beach visitors watch the sunset in Dauphin Island, Alabama, on August 22, 2012.
The Grand Canyon near Tusayan, Arizona, on August 10, 2012
The USS Constitution passes the Boston skyline as it is tugged back through Boston Harbor in Massachusetts, on August 19, 2012.
Football game between the Florida Gators and the Texas A&M; Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas
50 US States in 50 Unusual Photos – Eclipse behind a windmill near Albuquerque, New Mexico, on May 20, 2012
A race fan watches a preliminary race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
A tribal fisherman sits on rocks below the Willamette Falls during the annual lamprey harvest along the Willamette River, in Oregon City, Oregon
Mud flies in front of a competitor as he swims through mud underneath electrified wires during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont, on July 15, 2012.
A bicyclist rides in view of downtown Seattle and past grass turned brown from lack of water, on August 31, 2012
The sun sets as fishermen work to catch salmon during the annual fishing derby on Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire
In St. Paul, Minnesota History Center senior curator Adam Scher shows a damaged bridge highway sign, one of a collection of artifacts at the History Center from the disastrous Interstate 35W bridge collapse in Minneapolis, that took place on August 1, 2007
50 US States in 50 Unusual Photos – U.S. Army Old Guard places a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia
Combine cuts rice in a field near Tucker, Arkansas, on August 16, 2012.
Kids compete with their sheep at the West Virginia State fair on August 11, 2012 in Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Civil War re-enactors participate in the Battle of Bloody Lane during an event to mark the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Antietam in Sharpsburg, Maryland.
As a sign summer is coming to a close, Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation hosted its annual “Swimming Gone to the Dogs” event on September 5, 2012, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
An unfinished grand ballroom inside Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel’s dream mansion named Versailles in Windermere, Florida
Fisherman Lester Toothaker uses a dip net to fish for elver along a river near Portland, Maine
The Lima Lima Flight Team flies near the Gary/Chicago International Airport above Gary, Indiana
A nodding donkey pump extracts oil from the earth at an abandoned farm near the old ghost town of Dore, North Dakota
Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, silhouetted against a bright red sky as the sun sets on May 31, 2012
Three-year-old Christian Haupt throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ baseball game against the San Diego Padres, on September 4, 2012, in Los Angeles, California
50 US States in 50 Unusual Photos – Storm chaser and photographer Brad Mack shoots a tornado as it makes its way over the 135 freeway near Moundridge,
The Hole” at Nevada State Prison in Carson City, Nevada, on May 18, 2012
Fairgoers spin on a ride at the State Fair Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey
A man walks on a hill near crosses set up at the memorial to victims of the Aurora, Colorado, movie theater shooting
A couple enjoy a sunny afternoon against the backdrop of the Midtown skyline from Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia
Thousands of people head south during the annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk in Michigan, on September 3, 2012.
Floating Lantern Hawaii ceremony in Honolulu
Medway Plantation in Goose Creek, South Carolina
A campfire during Montana Horses’ annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana.
Sky diver performs at the NASCAR Sprint Car Series auto race in Bristol, Tennessee
50 US States in 50 Unusual Photos – Six-year-old of Duke, Oklahoma, practices her roping skills at the state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City
Oracle Team USA Spithill (left) sails against Team Korea during the quarter-finals of the America’s Cup World Series Newport Racing Championship in Newport, Rhode Island.
Children watch area veterans in the annual Memorial Day Parade in Fairfield, Connecticut
17,400-foot Mount Foraker in Denali National Park, the fourth-highest mountain in the United States and the second highest peak, Alaska
A veterinary student at North Carolina State University examines Holden III before surgery in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Jimmie Johnson celebrates with the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series FedEx 400 benefiting Autism Speaks at Dover International Speedway on June 3, 2012 in Dover, Delaware
The Bernacchi take a photo along the beach as Hurricane Isaac approaches Gulfport, Mississippi
A firefighting helicopter fills a bucket of water in heavy smoke as the North Merna wildfire burns in the Bridger National Forest west of the town of Pinedale in Sublette County, Wyoming
Visitors walk through the “infinity room” before a public memorial service for U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio
A bear cub with second-degree burns to its paws is examined and treated at the Garden Valley Ranger Station in Idaho
Spectators watch as fireworks light up the sky over the Hudson River during the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show in New York City
Boy attending the Iowa 80 truck stop’s 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa
flooded home as water recedes from Hurricane Isaac in Braithwaite, Louisiana
Spraying water on a fire at the Fairfield Creek fire near Springview, Nebraska.
Competitors race towards the shore of Lake Michigan during the pro surf paddling competition in Sheboygan, Wisconsin
U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (right) tours the Flight 93 National Memorial with Families of Flight 93 President Patrick White during ceremonies commemorating the eleventh anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania
A view of Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah
A cowboy rides his horse through town as he watches a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois
