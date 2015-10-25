Art, Bizarre, Culture, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Pop Culture, Sex & Love, Top 10, Traditions, Travel, World Records,

29 Untranslatable Love Words From Around The World

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block__880
These 29 untranslatable love words from around the world, brilliantly illustrated by Emma Block, will make you rethink all your love poems from now on. You’ll have newer and more powerful words to explain what you truly feel, even if the other person won’t understand what you’re saying.

All over the world, people use different words that have meanings only in their only language, and this is how they show their love for one another.

Depending on a country’s history, landscape and traditions, people will say very different words to show how much they love their partner, family or friends. You’ll fall in love with these 29 untranslatable love words from around the world, and you’ll probably start using them more and more.

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-2__880
untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-3__880
untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-4__880
untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-5__880
untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-6__880
untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-7__880
untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-8__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-9__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-10__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-11__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-12__880

 

 

 

 

 

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-13__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-14__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-15__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-16__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-17__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-18__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-19__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-20__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-21__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-22__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-23__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-24__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-25__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-26__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-27__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-28__880

untranslatable-love-words-meanings-emma-block-29__880

Written by T.B.V.

Passionate Explorer and Co-Founder @Gipsy_Ninja & @PencilNex. Life's short, go out with a bang!