The 2017 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winners Are In

The winners for the 2017 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards have been selected. The annual competition is run by the UK’s Natural History Museum, where the winners are chosen based on their work’s artistic composition, technical innovation, as well as their own interpretation and views on the natural world.

“The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition isn’t just about beautiful images and technical ability—it is also about provoking and stimulating debate,” shares Richard Sabin, the museum’s Principal Curator of Mammals. “This image is difficult to look at, but what it shows is an inescapable part of the human exploitation of the natural world. Wildlife Photographer of the Year showcases the world’s best nature photography, so it is a perfect platform to use to discuss uncomfortable realities.”

(Source)















