NASA Discovered 20 Potentially Habitable Planets Hiding In Plain Sight









Scientists at NASA have recently discovered 20 potentially habitable planets that could support life. This suggests that the number of such planets in our Milky Way galaxy is much larger than previously thought.

These new findings come from NASA’s Kepler mission – which is set to discover habitable planets like our own. This discovery is the most optimistic yet, hinting at a greater chance for us to actually discover an “Earth 2.0”. These 20 planets could be our best chance yet at finding alien life.

Some of these newly discovered, potentially habitable planets are remarkably similar to Earth. Many have years that are almost as long as ours, some are almost the exact size as our planet, other yet have temperatures similar to here. There are also some among these that have more than one such similar characteristic.

The most encouraging planet out of these, is the one scientists called KOI-7923.0. It has a 395-days-long year, a size that’s about 97% of Earth, and a slightly cooler temperature. The reason its’s cooler than Earth is because its a bit further away from its sun than Earth is. And that star is slightly smaller than ours.

“If you had to choose one to send a spacecraft to, it’s not a bad option,” Jeff Coughlin, a team leader on the Kepler project and one of the scientists who found the new planets, told the New Scientist, which first reported the news.

All of these candidates here have a 70 to 80 percent chance of being potentially habitable planets. Further analysis is still needed to better understand them. This may prove difficult, however, since the Kepler spacecraft has experienced some techical problems which makes it harder to see over long distances.

