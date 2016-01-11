20 Cheap DIY Storage Ideas To Organize Your Bathroom

It’s not easy to keep your bathroom neat and tidy, especially with so much perfumes, beauty products, toothbrushes, towels and so much more. The good news is that there are lots of great ideas that can help organize your bathroom without spending a lot of money and without needing a lot of floor space. No matter what size bathroom you have, here you will find some easy and cheap DIY storage ideas to help you keep your bathroom organized and clutter free.
1. Build under the sink storage
Tutorial via: Pretty Handygirl
2. Hold small things in mason jars
Via: Rusted Treasure
3. Mount baskets to keep things neat and tidy
Tutorial via: Simply DIY 2
4. Use cabinet & closet doors for storage
Via: Apartment Therapy
5. Plant holders make great hair styling supply holders
6. Hang a shelf above the door – DIY storage ideas
Tutorial via: Cozy Cottage Cute
7. Use plastic silverware tray for organizing toothbrushes and toothpaste
8. Attach a magnetic strip to the inside of your medicine cabinet door
Tutorial via: Super Woman
9. Organize your make-up with this cool magnet board
Tutorial via: Laura Thoughts
10. Take the spice racks into the bathroom and use them as storage for all of your hair styling and makeup products
Tutorial via: Suite Revival
11. Use wicker window boxes for holding towels and toilet paper
Tutorial via: Our Fifth House
12. Build wooden floating shelves above the toilet
Tutorial via: Desert Domicile
13. Make a bathroom mirror storage case
Tutorial via: Shanty 2 Chic
14. Add a half table over a toilet paper holder for extra storage
Via: Southern Hospitality
15. Create a wall storage with wooden crates
Tutorial via: Morning by Morning Productions
16. Hang storage shelving on rope – DIY storage ideas
Tutorial via: A Walk Through
17. Install multiple towel rods on the back of your door
Via: Martha Stewart
18. Build a copper pipe towel rail
Tutorial via: Instructables
19. Grab some hooks and pvc, and make some toothbrush holders
Tutorial via: Crafting in the Rain
20. Create basket out of old pot
Tutorial via: Anderson and Grant
