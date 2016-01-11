20 Cheap DIY Storage Ideas To Organize Your Bathroom









It’s not easy to keep your bathroom neat and tidy, especially with so much perfumes, beauty products, toothbrushes, towels and so much more. The good news is that there are lots of great ideas that can help organize your bathroom without spending a lot of money and without needing a lot of floor space. No matter what size bathroom you have, here you will find some easy and cheap DIY storage ideas to help you keep your bathroom organized and clutter free.

1. Build under the sink storage

Tutorial via: Pretty Handygirl

2. Hold small things in mason jars

Via: Rusted Treasure

3. Mount baskets to keep things neat and tidy

Tutorial via: Simply DIY 2

4. Use cabinet & closet doors for storage

Via: Apartment Therapy

5. Plant holders make great hair styling supply holders

6. Hang a shelf above the door – DIY storage ideas

Tutorial via: Cozy Cottage Cute

7. Use plastic silverware tray for organizing toothbrushes and toothpaste

Via: Achieving Creative Order

8. Attach a magnetic strip to the inside of your medicine cabinet door

Tutorial via: Super Woman

9. Organize your make-up with this cool magnet board

Tutorial via: Laura Thoughts

10. Take the spice racks into the bathroom and use them as storage for all of your hair styling and makeup products

Tutorial via: Suite Revival

11. Use wicker window boxes for holding towels and toilet paper

Tutorial via: Our Fifth House

12. Build wooden floating shelves above the toilet

Tutorial via: Desert Domicile

13. Make a bathroom mirror storage case

Tutorial via: Shanty 2 Chic

14. Add a half table over a toilet paper holder for extra storage

Via: Southern Hospitality

15. Create a wall storage with wooden crates

Tutorial via: Morning by Morning Productions

16. Hang storage shelving on rope – DIY storage ideas

Tutorial via: A Walk Through

17. Install multiple towel rods on the back of your door

Via: Martha Stewart

18. Build a copper pipe towel rail

Tutorial via: Instructables

19. Grab some hooks and pvc, and make some toothbrush holders

Tutorial via: Crafting in the Rain

20. Create basket out of old pot

Tutorial via: Anderson and Grant

[tps_footer][/tps_footer]







