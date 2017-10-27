19th Century Cathedral Made Into An Incredible Wonderland









The 19th century Notre-Dame Cathedral in Montreal was recently transformed into an amazing wonderland by making use of AURA – a multimedia installation that is paying a beautiful homage to the church’s incredible architecture. The entire spectacle lasted a little over 45 minutes. But during that time, sounds, lights, and many wondrous projections were able to immerse the spectators into a wonderful experience.

From within, the many visual transformations that were taking place were able to amplify the feelings already present every time someone enters one such cathedral. By allowing the visitors to experience the cathedral in a new way and in a different setting than the original one, a renewed appreciation for the architecture was ignited, even among the locals, who pass by the cathedral on an almost daily basis.

“Golden particles evoke the basilica’s energy in constant transformation, whispers suggest echoes of its past, its heartbeat flashes as a pulse of light racing across the arches,” writes Moment Factory. “The basilica is revealing itself through a sensorial language. Everyone will experience something different, will connect with the basilica through their own eyes and senses. AURA inspires a feeling.”

Now, in order to achieve this amazing task, the team from Moment Factory had to first do a complete 3D scan of the entire space, mapping every nook and cranny and ensuring that every architectural detail is taken into account. With that map, they were then able to design their projection in such a way that it would match the inside of the cathedral perfectly.

And because everything needed to be just perfect, the work of calibrating the visuals to the space and to go well together with the sounds that were being used, the entire work took over one year to finish. The spectacle started with the cathedral as it is, allowing the spectators to admire its architecture in its original form. After everyone present got themselves immersed into their new setting, the show began.

The entire show was possible because of 21 projectors, 140 lights, 20 mirrors and the original soundtrack composed by Marc Bell and Gabriel Thibaudeau. The two composers used 30 musicians and 20 chorists, and, of course, the church’s organ.

This isn’t the first time Moment Factory transformed a historic monument. Back in 2012, they transformed Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia into a colourful display of light and sound, perfectly intertwined with each other.

(Source)












