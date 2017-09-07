1940’s Photos Made By 17-Year-Old Stanley Kubrick









There’s no debating whether Stanley Kubrick was a talented film director, screenwriter, producer, cinematographer, and editor. There are dozens of movies out there that can confirm this. But the question here is whether he was a talented photographer. Yes, he was, by the way. Nevertheless, we also have to ask the question whether he was talented from a young age.

In order to answer this last question, we only need to look at these photos here and answer that question for ourselves. These photos here were taken by Stanley Kubrick when he was only 17 years old and living in New York City, looking for a job. He was able to get this hands on a camera, and his talent began to spill out, little by little.

To further prove his talent, in 1946 Stanley Kubrick got a job at the Look magazine as a photojournalist. To get the job, he first submitted one of his photos to the magazine one year prior, in 1945, when he was 17-years-old. Now, in between 1946 and 1950, Stanley Kubrick worked at the magazine and during this time, he was given over 300 assignments, documenting and photographing the sights and people of New York City. Here are some of those photographs and a quote from Kubrick himself:

“I think aesthetically recording spontaneous action, rather than carefully posing a picture, is the most valid and expressive use of photography.”

What do you guys think about these photos? Do they make Stanley Kubrick an artist or not?












