1920s Vintage Photos Of Girls In Wooden Bathing Suits

Wooden bathing suits don’t really sound like a great idea, do they? After all, they’re made of wood. But back in the 1920s, swimmers were presented with wooden bathing suits as a means to help those who weren’t as skilled at swimming. These wooden bathing suits were designed and introduced in Washington USA and were made out a buoyant spruce wood in order to assist those who didn’t know how to swim very well and who were less comfortable in water.

Obviously, the timber industry loved the idea since it kinda offered them some free publicity, but then again, everything made out of wood had, more or less the same effect. On a somewhat related note, Germany also had an idea on how to help people who weren’t as good at swimming to take a dip. Also appearing during the 1920s, some Germans used to wrap themselves in bicycle tires for the same effect. But like the wooden bathing suit, the bike tyre suit was short-lived, since both ideas seemed too unflattering for most.

This series of photographs appeared in a Wood Week magazine issue from 1929. Known as “Spruce Girls,” the photo series was meant to promote various products from the Gray Harbor lumber industry, Hoquiam, Washington. Nevertheless, take a look for yourselves and please feel free to leave us your opinion in the comment section below.

