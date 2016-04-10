1900s America Brought Back To Life With An Amazing Animation









1900s America gets brought back to life with an amazing video animation created from old vintage photos of the US. Alexey Zakharov from Moscow, Russia, took it upon himself to bring back a piece of history in the attention of the Internet.

He gathered some vintage photos of 1900s America, from cities like Washington, New York, Detroit and others, and tried to animate them in order to show us how life used to be back then.

The animation captures the essence of that era and it offers us a real insight on how people used to live and what their daily activities were and how they looked like. Creating such an amazing video animation, based on vintage photography, takes a lot of hard work, talent and patience. This is what makes this beautiful vintage story all the more impressive.

Getting the chance to see America from 100 years ago, with your own eyes, in a video, is not something you come across every day so just try to unwind and imagine that our great-great-grandfathers used to live like that. It’s one of the best ways to connect with our ancestors, our roots, our past.

We can only hope that Alexey Zakharov will continue with his work in the same manner and cover other American cities. Also, other cities from all over the world would be highly appreciated because everybody wants to know how the city they currently live in used to look like a century ago.

““The Old New World” is a Photo-based animation project. It’s a travel back in time with a little steampunk time machine. The main part of this video was made with Camera projection based on photos. Source photos. Music: Al Bowlly – “Guilty” Still frames and illustrations” added Alexey Zakharov on his Vimeo account.









