10 Reasons Why Everybody Should Hate Vegans and Vegetarians

By
T.B.V.
-
126998

Hate Vegans and Vegetarians
10 Reasons Why Everybody Should Hate Vegans and Vegetarians




Let’s face it people, we’re all tired of them and their sickening ways and this is why we have created a very accurate list of 10 reasons why everybody should hate vegans and vegetarians! The list includes 10 reasons that show just how much better eating meat and live animals really is!

How can someone that doesn’t have to kill in order to eat be so happy? Annoying as hell, right? How can someone that eats things without a face live with himself? It’s very weird and sickening if you ask us!

Now that we’ve settled a few things straight, let’s see the 10 reasons why everybody should hate vegans and vegetarians!




  • luisa

    Funny!!!?? Making a point with humour.
    Oh and btw vegan isn’t a five day thing, it’s an entire way of life if your still eating dead corpse two days a week your not vegan. If I only kiddie fiddled two days a week and not the full 7 am I still a paedophile??

    • Tom S. Fox

      You call that humor?!

    • tracbrad

      But people can start with 2 days with the hope it will lead to more. Don’t insult people who are trying to make a change. TWO is better than none!

  • sheira

    Haha go eat some lard ya wicker wankers

    • Del

      laughed some soya milk out of my nose then

    • Tom S. Fox

      See, THIS is why people hate vegans.

    • ..

      Go eat some dog meat you Americans

  • Cindy Gaisor

    As a fat vegan, I can’t appreciate the the overt and covert fat shaming. Many of exist and excluding us does not help to further the cause.

  • Kenny Glover

    Vegans are a bunch of self-righteous assholes who have this (near) fascist belief that THEY are morally (as well physically, and spiritually) superior to those whom eat meat, simply because of the fact that THEY themselves don’t. If you don’t eat meat (or anything derived from an animal), “good for you” I say. If that is someone’s choice, than so be it. You see I’m a lot like a wolverine (an animal that eats meat BTW). Wolverines don’t go looking for trouble in the woods. However a lot of animals like to screw with this particular animal simply because it LOOKS nonthreatening. Woe to those beasts that made the wrong decision to go messing with the Kung-Fu master of the forest. You get the picture? In other words… You leave ME alone, I’LL leave YOU alone. But screw with me, and the claws are coming down. Vegans need to get that through their thick skulls. Cause I can tell you one damn thing, vegans have an obsession with screwing with people. And Life (as Charles Darwin would put it) is survival of the fittest. You start screwing with people who are more numerous than, you gonna get your ass handed to ya’. Especially if the people in question of whom you are screwing with are bigger, stronger, and way more bad-ass than you are.

    • Joan P

      You nailed it perfectly!! It’s their morally superior attitude that bothers me the most!

      • tracbrad

        We ARE morally superior. Why? We put the needs of other, living, feeling, loving creatures ABOVE our momentary pleasure to the palate. We choose compassion over cruelty. So it is just FACT, we are morally superior. Try it,you might like the feeling of not contributing to the cruelty of this world.

        • GT

          I don’t think that’s going to prove to be the most effective way to convince anyone who doesn’t already agree with you. It’s possible to understand how being vegan is a very important ethical choice without making a vegan ethically superior overall to a nonvegan.

          • tracbrad

            I totally agree. I could have chosen my words more carefully.

          • GT

            In fairness, I *totally* get the idea of your responding to moral superiority in kind.

        • GT

          I would totally agree with you if you said that vegan actions are morally superior to nonvegan / antivegan actions, rather than people. Everyone has flaws. Everyone fights their own battles, every day. Veganism isn’t the only choice about ethics that someone makes.

        • lanakael

          And THAT is why *some* vegans are shown so little respect. Y’all may, indeed, be morally superior, but do you really just HAVE to rub it in our faces? You talk to and about us life we’re evil, douchebag murdering scum, then throw your hands in the air all wounded and confused when we get pissed and defend ourselves.

          Do you REALLY expect us to smilingly take the abuse and just change? Think about it…sure, *some* of you nicely try to educate and inform, most vegans would rather flaunt your moral high ground in our faces. Do you really think that works? If you smoked, what would be more effective — educating you about the dangers, or telling you I’m morally superior to you, nobody likes you because you’re killing kids, your breath stinks, and you’re going to die horribly? If you’re overweight, do I encourage you to diet and exercise, or do I tell you I’m going to Heaven and you’re not cos people are dying cos your fat ass is swallowing everyone’s food, call you a fatty bitch who’ll die alone cos you cant run fast enough to catch a date(and you’d probably only eat him/her if you could), and die hooked up to a dialysis machine and without a leg? Do you see where I’m going with this??

        • Joe Cash

          No, you are NOT morally superior. You use your veganism as a way to feel superior to other people, and that isn’t being compassionate at all. You don’t have to be physically violent to be cruel. You are so cowardly you can’t even be cruel in an up-front manner.

          No, you are cruel in a very subtle and passive aggressive way by putting other people down and making them feel like shit. THAT is what being cruel is. THAT is what bullying is. Of course you probably don’t even have the mental capacity to understand what I’m even talking about, but I said it anyways.

          Besides that, vegans don’t only eat fruits and vegetables. They eat a lot of processed crap that isn’t really food. It’s manufactured bullshit that’s called food, and you seriously get a sense of feeling superior for eating that crap. What a joke. Seriously, do you think that it’s sustainable for the entire human population to only eat fruits and vegetables? That shit takes time to grow, so there is no way that would sustain the entire population on earth.

      • GT

        As a vegan, who was not always vegan like nearly every other vegan, I’ve seen non-vegans assert superiority to vegan people far more than I’ve seen vegans dish it out. Always the complaints about vegans being unintelligent, unhealthy, and hypocritical, usually disguised as “haha only serious” jokes of a sort that few would ever make about something like religion. One vegan posts about their views in agreement with a humorous article for a vegan audience, and then the antivegan police start talking about vegans forcing their opinions. Don’t want to hear a vegan’s reasons for their behavior? Don’t ask why they’re vegan, and don’t poke fun or claim to know better about something you haven’t tried and have researched much less.

    • Brian Kiley

      Amen

    • claudia webb

      1. Wolverines are fictional creatures ( if you manage to eat one, that would be ok with vegans, because… they are FICTIONAL).
      2. You are not a Wolverine, wolverines don’t write stupid comments on the internet.

      • Kenny Glover

        Wolverines are real you idiot. Maybe if you spent some time in nature fishing or hunting rather than rotting what little brain cells you have, you would now.

        Wolverines are like badgers, in fact they’re related to badgers (as well as skunks, ermines, and other weasels), but they are much more fiercer than an average badger. In other words… KILLER BADGERS. Much like their distant African cousin the Honey Badger.

        Wolverines fictional huh? Tell that to facts.
        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolverine

        • claudia webb

          You are right! So Wolverines are real (a misunderstanding on my part as English is not my first language). So it’s good that one can learn something everyday, even from hateful, ‘big, strong, bad ass’ delusional pricks (and bigot) like you.

          By the way, it’s non-vegans who usually question and abuse vegans for their lifestyle.

          • Kenny Glover

            Eh, go suck a fat one you piece of shit troll.

          • claudia webb

            Oh, classy as always, mr wannabe wolverine. Enjoy your bigotry.

          • Carter Anderson

            Bitch you dumb as fuck

          • Mike Jones

            You know for someone who doesn’t speak english natively you sure cuss like you do. Lying dumb vegan whore. Hope you get raped and eaten by a wolverine

          • Mike Jones

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolverine

            People like you should be publicly executed. This is why liberals, which most vegans are, need to be killed without prejudice. You people are beyond saving. “Wolverines are fictional”

            Yeah, beheading sounds about right.

        • tracbrad

          WOW you are one angry person. Maybe its all the animal flesh you eat. Their pain and suffering for your palate is obviously making you feel very guilty. Free yourself, choose compassion over cruelty. Poor guy 🙁

          • Kenny Glover

            Hey, here’s a suggestion, maybe YOU can eat the way you want to eat, and I’LL eat the way I want to eat. Then neither of us will have any problems.

          • tracbrad

            The defenseless animal you are torturing definitely will! You disconnect from your humanity and we are just defending the defenseless. Maybe you should look into why you are so angry.?

          • Kenny Glover

            Again, you eat what you like, and I’ll eat what I like. And I ain’t angry, I just don’t like having other people shove their morals down my gullet. Look, If you’ve taken Vegan as a dietary choice, that’s totally okay with me. I don’t have a problem with those that have chosen a specific diet. Perhaps “MY” dietary choice is unhealthy, but that’s my choice. You aren’t my keeper. I can find some middle-ground with you Vegans. I don’t believe in giving live-stock hormone pills or antibiotics. I also don’t believe in pinning live-stock to the point of where they are in cramped and over-crowded conditions. In other words, I only eat *Organic* meat. Hell, the fruit and vegies that I buy are Organic. You see, I’m no city-boy, I’m a country-boy. I was born and raised in rural Northern California. I live and work on a farm that’s been owned by my family for several generations. So the meat, fruit, and veggies that I eat is stuff I raised myself. And no, I don’t raise my live-stock the way a commercial farm would.

          • Kenny Glover

          • tracbrad

            PS. Kenny, Vegan is not a dietary choice. It is a choice to not contribute to the pain and suffering of factory farmed animals. Just thought you were missing our point.

          • GT

            You came here. No one forced you. You are stating views about right v. wrong when no one asked or was even talking to you.

          • Mike Mihalow

            ‘i ain’t angry!’ what a retard.

          • Kenny Glover

            Blow it out your ass faggot.

        • Yung Sandwich

          Kenny…mate.

          That post was so cringe worthy.

          I would rebuttal your weak argument, but when I saw the confederate flag I realized that would be pointless because hill billies are unable to think properly.

          But fuck it Ill do it anyway.

          Wild animals kill to survive. They must kill to eat, otherwise they would die. Whether they kill on instinct or are aware of their predicament is irrelevant, we are not in their situation. If you live in modern society and have access to crops, vegetables, fruit, grains etc, then you have no obligation or need for animal products. Also, lions exhibit all kinds of behaviour that you would seek to avoid, for instance, violent territorial disputes, and male lions will kill the cubs of a female he wishes to mate with because she won’t mate while she has cubs around. Wolverines are not good ethical role models.

          You seem to think that it is your personal choice to eat meat mate, but it cannot be called a personal choice when it involves harming a third party for a trivial reason, which is your desire to enjoy eating them / their secretions.

          • Kenny Glover

            Hey, I don’t need to argue with some f** like you. Plus, the Rebel flag is next to the Old Glory you stupid son of a w***e. You don’t understand the symbolism, so that’s your problem bitch.

          • Kenny Glover

            Hey, I don’t need to argue with some internet-fuckface-no-name like your self. Plus, the rebel flag is right next to Old Glory you son of a whore. If you don’t understand the symbolism in that, then that’s your problem bitch. You wanna talk about the Stars and Stripes too though mother fucker?

            Also your name, “Young Sandwich”? What kind of dumb-ass troll name is that. If I was gonna troll about on the internet, I would’ve chosen a way better user-name than “Young Sandwich”. That fucking name is embarrassing.

    • Max Hickson

      “Belief they are morally superior”… Wow… Why the fuck wouldn’t you see that as truth. We don’t fund industries that slaughter, torture and abuse animals.. Yep, we definitely have the moral high ground. Animal agriculture IS NOT SUSTAINABLE. By 2048, the oceans could be dead (the oceans provide us with more than 70% of our oxygen) getting the bigger picture yet? “Vegans have an obsession with screwing with people”… Coming from someone who funds world povery (grain grown in India, Malaysian, African countries, the shipped to rich countries to fatten animals up faster)… Haha “Bad ass”… Nothing says, bad ass like following society like a mindless, unconscious zombie 🙂

      • Kenny Glover

        Over-population on the planet is what’s depleting our resources. You know as well as I do that Oil, Gold, Minerals, even Meat and Edible Plants are finite to some extent. As humanity enters deeper and deeper into the 21st, we have a few choices ahead of us. We either do as what Stephen Hawking suggested, and start colonizing Outer Space, or we create a one-world nation and start creating laws that give the yes or no on whom can have children and whom can’t, as well as putting limitations on how many they can have at a time. But the latter choice, I myself disagree with. We also the 3rd, and probably worst out of the few choices, and that’s another World War (WWIII in other words). That however would involve Nuclear arms, and the aftermath of a nuclear war would spell the end of life for humanity on Earth as we know it.

        You ever herd the song “Land Of Confusion” by Genesis? One of the lyrics goes “There’s too many men, too many people, making too many problems, and not much love to go around”. That lyric has a lot more meaning than you may think. The Earth is very much like that today. There’s to many people living on the planet right now, that in and of itself is creating a very big problem (pollution, quickly depleting resources, diseases, starvation, wars, etc).

        • tracbrad

          You said it right there Kenny, “not much love to go around”!! That is exactly why people choose to go Vegan. They do not want to ADD to the pain and suffering in this world. They are not “shoving it down your throat” they just care VERY much about the suffering of the innocent. So for you to attack and call ALL Vegans assholes, you seem very angry. You don’t “believe” in what factory farming does to animals but you still support it with your $$’s and viciously insult others who just speak up and say “this is so wrong”. We are passionate about compassion. Is that such a bad thing?? ps. try watching “FOOD INC. or EARTHLINGS” maybe it will help you understand why Vegans get so passionate?

        • Juns

          There are countless more animals ment for feeding than there are humans. 40% of ALL land is populated by animals that you feed on and 2 thirds of ALL crops are fed to animals. If we only grew plant food for us, there is more than enough food for 20 billion people and room on the planet for the same amount of people. So there you go hilbilly.

          • Kenny Glover

            Shove it yankee.

          • Juns

            Great comeback, how many steaks did you have to eat to get the amount of protein to come up wit that one?

          • Kenny Glover

            I don’t know? How many cups of soymilk & j*** did you have to drink in order to ask that question?

          • Kenny Glover

            I don’t know? How many ounces of Tofu did you have to eat to answer that question?

          • lanakael

            Hey, I’m a Yankee and I agree with you loll

          • Kenny Glover

            Well in that case… I take back that yankee slur. Ooopsies =(

        • Mike Mihalow

          Thought you didn’t want to argue? So why are you replying to everything? Get a life, fatass.

          • Kenny Glover

            Yeah, and why don’t get laid you dickless pussy faggot.

    • Rodolfo Palma

      That’s because we are better than you.

    • Mike Mihalow

      butthurt

      • Kenny Glover

        Looks more like you are faggot.

    • Mike Mihalow

      Fat does not equal more badass. Bring it, faggot.

      • Kenny Glover

        Fat no. Muscle yes. And outdoorsmanship for damn. Way more than you. You fucking pussy faggot.

  • Pauline Anderson

    Ahahahha!! These are just hilarious!

  • cassrf

    ..

  • Lars Mårten Rikard Nilsson

    What’s a coach-potato? is that vegan for someone growing potatoes? Piss off you self-righteous bleeding heart pansy, I eat whatever the fuck I want.

    FYI: Pigs are delicious.
    And no, your soy shit substitute doesn’t taste even remotely similar. cry harder you soft hippie wankers..

    • Mike Mihalow

      Wow, talking shit online… What a tough guy. LOL fucking bitch.

      • Kenny Glover

        Whoa. U mad bro? Need mommy and daddy to kiss your hurty feeling boo boo for you? Aww so sad.

        • Mike Mihalow

          Faggot.

    • ..

      Dear Americans,

      Please let us eat our dog meat. Dog meat is life. I don’t eat whatever beef substitute you guys have. I tastes like cowshit (literally).

      Yours sincerely,
      A Chinese

      • Lars Mårten Rikard Nilsson

        Americans don’t eat meat anyway, it’s 90 % anti-biotics and growth hormones.

  • Bee Sharda

    Honestly, being vegan shows compassion for other beings not just fucking humans. Get over yourself.

  • clevelandcavs397

    Ugh, #5 makes me sick. I don’t know how people can live with themselves knowing that they’re eating innocent animals when they can easily eat something else instead.

    • John Steed

      The fact they are innocent makes them even tastier. mmmmmm

  • Max Lingham

    I don’t ‘Hate’ vegans! I ‘Hate’ preachy vegans. I’m a meat-eater and that’s never going to change!

    • Doug Beney

      I used to think the same way. Watch the documentary Cowspiracy (recommend starting with this one), Earthlings, or Forks over Knives and you’ll understand the bigger picture. The biggest concerns with animal products are not limited to the way animals are treated. There are many other reasons that go into health and environmental concerns that are pretty hard to ignore.

    • ..

      I’m a dog meat eater and that’s never going to change. Could you Americans on the other side of the world just shut up already? Stop fucking forcing your opinions down our throats. Let us eat our dog meat. Dog meat is life.

  • Cookedvermin

    This is satire, right?

  • Kiko Gomersall

    who would prefer a slaughter house over a plum tree, its like saying who prefers brutally killing an animal over picking a fruit. now go ahead and say you prefer murder.

  • Jo momma

    Can I get the 4 minutes of my life wasted reading this garbage? What a sad pathetic person you are. Do humanity a favor and please don’t procreate. Do yourself. Your kids a favor. Smh

  • JB

    Everyone have a choice in life. If you take a look around at our overweight society…everyone should become vegan/vegetarian. 6 out of 10 kids are either chubby or just plain FAT. I became a vegetarian whom loves seafood still because of health problems. Like I said everyone have their reasons.

  • ..

    Well, we could just eat dog meat if you want us to. As in, they’re live beings, they’re certainly full of protein, and they’re quite delicious if you cook it right. Don’t see nothing wrong with eating dog meat. *American meat eaters triggered af*

  • Simon Jester

    This is the most retarded thing I’ve ever read. Congratulations.

  • Mark McKarrion

    Click bait. Would a lion which only eats lettuce be weird to you? If not, then you are weirder than the lion.

  • Troy Boyle

    If only the author had been eaten before he had the opportunity to write this drivel.