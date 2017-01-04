The World’s Smallest Monuments

The city of Tomsk, Russia, is home to a tiny bronze frog sculpture located on top of a smooth rock. Measuring only 44 milliliters (1,73 inches) in height, this sculpture is number one on our world’s smallest monuments list.

‘The monument to the frog-traveler’ was installed in 2013 in Tomsk, Russia, in front of a hotel’s entrance. The artist who created this tiny bronze piece, Oleg Kislitsky, wanted to dedicate his work to travelers and decided that the best way to do this is by creating ‘the frog-traveler’ sculpture.

‘The frog-traveler’, according to the story, goes flying with the storks, hanging from a twig by his teeth. He couldn’t hold on to the twig anymore because people on the ground were praising the storks instead, and this action lead to his death. This famous RUssian story was written by Vsevolod Garshin.

Before 2013, when the ‘Frog-Traveler’ monument was unveiled, on top of the world’s smallest monuments rankings lied the 11 centimeter (4,33 inches) tall bronze statue of a bird. This unique statue is located in another Russian city, St. Petersburg and locals call it Chizhik-Pyzhik, based on a traditional folk song.

People throw coins on it from the bridge located above the monument in order to have good luck. The statue has been stolen at least three times since it became a major tourist attraction.

Leaving Russia, the next smallest monument on public display can be found in the backyard of the Finnish Church, located in Stockholm, Sweden. Measuring just 15 centimeters (5,9 inches) in height, Järnpojke or the Iron Boy, is a sculpture depicting a small boy wrapping his arms around his knees.

The small monument was created by Swedish artist Liss Eriksson in 1967 and its original name was “Little boy who looks at the moon”. Depending on each period of the year, the small statue gets decorated with all kinds of clothes and visitors also leave coins as ‘offerings’.

RELATED STORIES:

The world’s smallest monuments list couldn’t have been complete without London’s smallest public sculptures of two mice fighting over a piece of cheese. This small hidden gem is located on the corner of Philpot Lane at Eastcheap.

This memorial was built in 1862 and the story says that two construction workers employed to build this house started a fight after one of them accused the other one of stealing his lunch. This argument resulted in them falling to their death. After this tragic event, the other workers discovered that mice were responsible for this misunderstanding and this monument was created in the honor of their coworkers who have died.







