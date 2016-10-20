World’s Largest Solar Power Plant in Nevada will Bring Electricity to 1 Million Homes

There’s no better place to build a solar power plant than in the desert. And there’s no better desert than the Mojave in the SW United States to build one. That’s why Kevin Smith, chief executive of SolarReserve, has announced plans for the world’s largest solar power plant in Nevada. Some only 225 miles away from Las Vegas and covering an area of 25 sq. miles, the plant will be able to generate some 1,500 to 2,000 megawatts of electricity, enough to power some one million homes.

That’s more or less the equivalent of Hoover Dam or a nuclear power plant in terms of power potential. The initial investment of $5 billion is also in the same range, and it’s the only thing to date which keeps the project from going forward. Whether it will receive federal funding is still not certain at this point.

SolarReserve is already operating one such powerplant in Nevada. However, this on is only capable of producing 110 megawatts of power. This is Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Plant and is located near Tonopah. Unlike your typical solar-powered plant, this one is made out of a one-mile circle of highly reflective mirrors, all pointing towards a 640-foot tall tower in the center. These mirrors heat up the molten salt found at the top, with more than 1,000 degrees F. These superheated salts release their energy to boil some water and drive a turbine.

And since these salts can release their energy over a relatively long period of time -up to 10 hours- the plant can release energy even after nightfall. The new project will be built following the same guidelines, but at a much larger scale; an array of 100,000 mirrors.

“It’s a big project. It’s an ambitious project,” Smith told the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Their current order of business is to find a suitable place (some 6,500 hectares) for where the plant will be built. This will happen in the upcoming 6 to 9 months and if all goes well, the first mirror would be installed sometime around 2020. If ever operational, the Sandstone Energy X project, as it is called, will produce energy mostly for the Californian market. The state is already well ahead of other US states in terms of renewable energy, but it does have a problem when it comes to supplying its demand during the night.

The biggest impediment here would be, as we said, receiving federal loans from the government. This is now a problem, given in large part to the House Republicans being wary in the wake of the Ivanpah plant which caught on fire earlier this year. Whatever the will decide, China will nevertheless take the lead when it comes to renewable sources, since it plans to install some 6 million panels in the Ningxia region.











