The world’s largest cemetery holds 5 million bodies and it can easily be confused with a desert city from the Middle East. This huge graveyard is called Wadi-us-Salaam and it’s located near the holy Shiite city of Najaf, Iraq.

Wadi-us-Salaam is an Islamic cemetery and the name translates to “Valley of Peace”, covering approximately 1,400 acres and holding in its grounds over 5 million dead people. The legend says that all souls will come to this graveyard, even if the people are from Najaf or not.









Lately, the world’s largest cemetery is becoming to crowded and people have started stealing burial plots and burying their dead over other people that died a long time ago.

This is definitely a creepy and beautiful place at the same time, but just the idea that you could get lost here is enough to make you want to visit it only with a specialized local guide that can walk you through the safest spots.















