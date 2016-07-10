The World’s Inaccessibility Poles – Hardest Places To Reach

The world’s inaccessibility poles aka the hardest places to reach on Earth have been carefully mapped down by geography enthusiasts from all over the globe. People have been trying to reach these places since forever, and in some cases they even succeeded. However, in most situations, the poles of inaccessibility remain inaccessible to almost everyone.

These remote places are really hard to reach considering that they are furthest from the coast, considered a point of access. Each continent has one and thanks to people who are absolutely fascinated about the world we live in, we can share the poles of inaccessibility with you, right here, right now.

The Northern Pole of Inaccessibility

The Northern Pole of inaccessibility also known as the Arctic Pole of inaccessibility is the northernmost point on the globe. It’s located hundred of miles away from land on shifting ice in the Arctic Sea. This means that it has an ever changing location.

In 2003, explorer Jim McNeill tried to reach the Northern Pole of inaccessibility based on the most accurate satellite data available, which located the spot at over 133 miles away from the previous documented location. His attempts ended in failure due to calamities and he had to abandon his last trip after a blister on his ankle caught a flesh-eating bacteria.

Up until now, no person has been able to reach the Northern Pole of inaccessibility.

The Eurasian Point of Inaccessibility

The Eurasian Point of inaccessibility is one of the most contested of them all. Having more than one possible inaccessibility pole, most geography nuts agree that the one closest to the city of Ürümqi, in China, may be the most remote place in Eurasia (Europe + Asia).

Although its location is highly contested, all possible poles of inaccessibility are located in and around the Gurbantünggüt Desert, close to the Kazakhstan-China border. Each one of the disputed poles are over 1,500 miles inside the continent so getting there will be quite an adventure.

The North American Pole of Inaccessibility

The North American Pole of inaccessibility is located just outside a small town in South Dakota, US. The spot is located between the towns of Allen and Kyle, at over 1,00 miles from the nearest coastline. This makes it the most inaccessible pole in North America.

Although it is located near two towns, the entire area surrounding the pole is hardly inhabited. The nearest town, Allen, has a population of approximately 400 people, so you could say that it doesn’t get much more remote than this. The area is also considered one of the poorest in America.

The South American Pole of Inaccessibility

The South American Pole of inaccessibility is located exactly in the center of the continent, as far away from the coastline as possible, in the outstanding Brazilian wilderness. The pole is located close to the town of Arenápolis and the closest coast is 940 miles away.

It’s location is deep into the forest, in the middle of 3 remote stretches of highway, making the spot difficult to reach even if you plan on driving there.

The African Pole of Inaccessibility

The African Pole of inaccessibility is one of the hardest poles to reach on the globe. This is not just due to the extreme living conditions here, but also to the political tension surrounding this entire bordering area. The African Pole of inaccessibility is located in the Central African Republic, close to the town of Obo, near a tri-border area between the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and, of course, the Central African Republic.

Situated at approximately 1,100 miles from the nearest coast, in mountainous and tropical terrain, not only is this place hard to reach because of the military and rebels surrounding the area, but also because of lack of infrastructure in these developing countries.

The Australian Pole of Inaccessibility

The Australian Pole of inaccessibility is one of the easiest poles to reach in the world, because Australia is sparsely populated and the spot is located at approximately 570 miles away from the closest coastline.

The Australian Pole of inaccessibility is located in the Northern Territory, between the community of Papunya and Lake Lewis.

The Southern Pole of Inaccessibility

The Southern Pole of inaccessibility is yet another debatable location, depending on which country or geography enthusiast decides to pin point it. The main problem with marking the Southern Pole of inaccessibility is whether it should be based on the distance from the edge of the Antarctic landmass, or from the edge of different ice shelves that are an extension of the frozen continent.

However, the generally accepted point of inaccessibility in Antarctica is located 500 miles away from the South Pole and this location was established in 1958 when a Russian research station was built exactly on this spot.

The base had a radio shack, an electrical shed and a small hut for researchers. This base was pretty complex if you think about the period in which it was built. In order to better mark the site, a bust of Lenin, the former communist leader, was set on a pedestal facing Moscow.

To this day, decades after the base was abandoned, Lenin’s bust can still be seen looking towards Moscow from one of the most inaccessible poles in the world.

Point Nemo aka The Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility

Point Nemo aka the Oceanic Pole of inaccessibility is located in the middle of the South Pacific Ocean, at over 1,400 nautical miles away from any piece of land. There is absolutely nothing to be found here, except the ocean itself, making it a pretty hard place to visit.

The closest pieces of land are Ducie Island, Maher Island and Easter Island and there are no commercial routes to Point Nemo. So, do you fancy a round the globe adventure to explore the world’s inaccessibility poles?

(Source)















