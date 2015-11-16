This is the world’s first Vagina Beauty Pageant and yes, it’s SFW (Safe For Work). Really, trust us! The first Vagina Beauty Pageant in the world was organized by Brian Sloan, an American sex toy entrepreneur, who decided to take things to the next level.

In order to create the best sex toys on the market, he organized the world’s first Vagina Beauty Pageant to find the world’s most beautiful vaginas. He offered 3 prizes for the best 3 women contestants, and shaped his sex toys based on models of their vaginas.

Women were asked to submit pictures of their vaginas, while keeping their identity secret, and users had to rate them from 1-10. The first three best-rated vaginas were rewarded cash prizes: 1st place – $5,000, 2nd place – $2,500, 3rd place – $1,250.

When Brian Sloan was questioned about how this Vagina Beauty Pageant was just another way to objectify women, he simply replied: “They didn’t call it sexist when dildos were made from men’s penises“. And he’s right!

