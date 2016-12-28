The World’s Best And Worst Tourism Slogans

Here are the world’s best and worst tourism slogans from all around the globe. These are the key words every country uses in order to attract more and more tourists every year. We’re not here to judge (oh yes we are!), but some of these tourism slogans seem like they were written by (and for) a 5-year-old.

South America’s tourism slogans









Asia’s tourism slogans

North and Central America’s tourism slogans

Australia’s tourism slogans









Europe’s tourism slogans

The 10 best tourism slogans – according to The Telegraph

Djibouti – “Djibeauty” Scotland – “A spirit of its own” Morocco – “Much mor” Cape Verde – “No stress” Greece – “All time classic” Latvia – “Best enjoyed slowly” Argentina – “Beats to your rhythm” Norway – “Powered by nature” Austria – “Arrive and revive” Turkey – “Be our guest”

The 10 worst tourism slogans – according to The Telegraph

Hungary – “Think Hungary more than expected” Slovakia – “Travel in Slovakia – good idea” Lithuania – “Real is beautiful” Tunisia – “I feel like Tunisia” Cyprus – “Cyprus in your heart” Honduras – “Everything is here” Ecuador – “All you need is Ecuador” Uruguay – “Uruguay natural” Qatar – “Where dreams come to life” Luxembourg – “Live your unexpected Luxembourg”

