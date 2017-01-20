How The World Would Look Like If All The Ice Melted

Here how the world would look like if all the ice melted due to global warming. All these maps show how borders will change once sea levels will rise. It’s shocking to see that countries like The Netherlands, Belgium, Bangladesh, Denmark and many others will basically be washed off the face of the planet, but if we don’t change our ways, there’s no going back.

You can already check to see exactly how much Arctic ice you are responsible for, and the results could surprise you. After the COP21 Paris Agreement, where all the countries in the world agreed for the first time that climate change and global warming are real problems, everybody expected for things to change for the better. However, this was not the case, and the world’s top polluting countries, the US and China, are still way below their carbon cutting targets.

National Geographic created a series of maps, showing how the world would look like if all the ice melted, just to offer a real perspective of the horrible effects we could suffer if a carbon tax is not implemented soon.

If all the ice in the world would melt, sea levels would rise by 216 feet (~66 meters)!

EUROPE

NORTH AMERICA

SOUTH AMERICA

AFRICA

ASIA

AUSTRALIA

ANTARCTICA

Measures should be taken to combat climate change, and it is up to each and everyone of us to be a part of this process.

