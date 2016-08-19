Women Read The Shocking Tinder Messages They Receive

Women read the shocking Tinder messages they receive on a daily basis and the world as you know it will cease to exist! Yes, it’s true! Some of the messages received by women on Tinder are so out of this world, you will find a hard time believing that men like that are actually allowed in public.

Of course, Tinder is the place to meet new people and to have casual sex whenever the opportunity appears. However, when it comes to limits, some people have gone way beyond them and took the Tinder game to a whole new level.

Given the fact that it takes two to tango, men shouldn’t be the only ones taking the blame for these absurd, weird and sometimes extremely funny messages. Women have their fair share of blame because you can’t message someone on Tinder unless they’ve liked you back.

So… although these men and their messages are weird as f#ck, this just proves to show you that not every pretty face deserves a like. Some people should be put on ‘auto swipe’ and trust us, ‘there’s plenty of fish in the sea’.

What would you do if you were to receive such messages? Have you already received similar messages from people on Tinder? If so, why not share your experience here so we can all see who has the weirdest Tinder encounters? Dare to give it a shot? We’re waiting for you in the comment section below!

Check out the video created by MeUndies, showing how ‘Girls react to Tinder lines’. Trust us, it’s well worth it, because this is just what everybody’s favorite app has to offer right now.











