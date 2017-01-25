Wind Turbines Got A Friendlier and More Efficient Makeover

Tyer Wind, a company based in Tunisia, has come up with a new and innovative design for their wind turbines. Instead of making use of the standard rotor blades, they instead opted for a friendlier look. A look that not only mimics the movements of hummingbird wings, but it also is more efficient than the standard design.

The company has employed biomimicry to perfectly simulate the actions of a hummingbird while in flight. Unbeknownst to some, the hummingbird’s wings don’t follow the original movement of other birds. While others flutter their wings mostly up and down, the hummingbird moves them in a figure-eight. By following the same style these new wind turbines can generate electricity during both the upstroke and downstroke.

“This is the first time that the motion of the hummingbird wings was mimicked mechanically in a very efficient way,” the company told Seeker. “This opens new horizons regarding the way electricity could be produced in the future. Major U.S. research centres have extensively worked on the hummingbird’s aerodynamic behaviour and confirmed that it is more efficient than bladed rotors.”

The wingspan for wind turbine prototype is about 12 feet, producing some 450 RPMs in high wind. But since the design is still in its early stages of development, there isn’t any hard data available in regards to the total electrical output of one such turbine or how much better it performs by comparison to a conventional rotor wind turbine.

“Given the uniqueness of its design, Tyer technology is perfectly scalable and could be adapted to various uses and areas,” Aouini said.

This hummingbird turbine wasn’t the first one tried out that mimics flapping wings when it comes to wind power. But this time, however, things might be different. Because of the figure-eight motion, and the possibility of increased efficiency, this design might just be the future of wind power.











