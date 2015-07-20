Why is marijuana illegal? The most explicit explanation ever that will finally open your eyes. Ever thought about why a natural plant is illegal in most parts of the world?

Well, not surprisingly, the answer is economic reasons and Joe Rogan, comedian and Fear Factor presenter, brilliantly explains the entire concept using a language and analogies that anyone can relay to.

Marijuana is illegal because the pharmaceutical, alcohol and tobacco industries have way more amounts of money and they can influence our countries’ politicians however they choose to, leading a plant like cannabis to be outlawed because big corporations want to protect their businesses.

Sure, nothing knew so far, but when you’ll see Joe Rogan’s explanations, covering historical uses of hemp and how it eventually got to be called a drug, you’ll have a clearer picture of how the world we live in works today. And how it always has.

