Who’s Fighting Whom in Syria and Why? (VIDEO)

The Syrian conflict is the most discussed war/rebellion of this current period, but nobody knows exactly who’s fighting whom in Syria and why? The video below shows very useful graphs and data in order for us to better understand how the conflict started and what belligerent parts are involved.

Most people know that the war in Syria is against ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and against the country’s president/dictator Bashar al-Assad. However, there are a lot more sides to this story than what you can understand at first glance.

Barack Obama and the US, Vladimir Putin and Russia, Hassan Rouhani and Iran, Bashar al-Assad and Syria, the Free Syrian Army, ISIS, Turkey, the Gulf States, Hezbollah, the Kurds, and who knows, the list could go on and on.



So who’s fighting whom in Syria and why? Being so many sides to this war, inevitably some allies are friends with some of the enemies of their allies and this just makes the Syrian problem even more confusing.

Luckily for us, this video perfectly explains who’s fighting whom in Syria and why.

