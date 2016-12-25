Where To Expect A White Christmas In The States?

With the holidays here, who’s excited about a white Christmas? Well, some parts of the US are used to a white Christmas every year, while in others, it’s completely unheard of. This map here shows which parts of the country will probably experience snow during the holidays and which won’t. The data was collected by the National Centers for Environmental Information from 1981 to 2010.

The Eastern part of the US is somewhat used to a white Christmas, especially in the northern part of the country there. Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maine and upstate New York are likely to see snow during this festive time of year. The West Coast, on the other hand, is different. Snow here follows more of a topographical map, meaning that snowfall will most likely happen around the Cascades and the Sierras, as well as the Rockies.

There are some differences this year, however, with some areas experiencing snow which would otherwise won’t. North and South Dakota, New York City and Michigan will most likely have a white Christmas, something which is not that common. There’ll be some snow in Colorado and Minnesota too, but it will quickly melt. What snow there is in states like Iowa, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania will be short lived too.

But, unfortunately, climate change makes it even more unlikely for areas which have sometimes had a white Christmas, to have it anymore. With data collected from over 2,000 weather stations from all across the country, it seems that snow has been falling rarer and rarer over the course of the past 65 years. Out o all the seasons, it seems that winter is warming the fastest. Since 1912, the states with the lowest average temperature have been warming three times as fast as those further South. And while this doesn’t mean that there won’t be any white Christmas for anyone, it will, however, mean that it will become more scarce as time goes on.











