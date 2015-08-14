What Can You Buy With $1 In Different Countries Around The World?









What can you buy with $1 in different countries around the world? This is a question we don’t ask ourselves as often as we should and it’s about time we got an accurate answer for it.

Depending on how far east or south you are willing to travel, you will see that your dollar would fluctuate in value. If in the US or in Europe, a dollar will get you pretty much the same thing, in Africa, South America or in Asia, your dollar will be worth a whole lot more.

There is truth behind the old saying that “a dollar doesn’t have the same value as it used to”, but that only applies in the US and Europe. In other developing countries, you’d be surprised about how far one single dollar can get you.

By looking at these numbers and after seeing what you can do with just 1 US Dollar in different places on Earth, how do you look at life? Wealth is not equally divided around the world and unless we do something about this subject, we just have to get used to the unfairness of the modern-day society.

This huge difference between what people can do with the same amount of money around the world is also one of the main causes of war.

Everybody would love to live in a world where poverty is a thing of the past, where justice is served equally throughout every country and where, of course, there would be no wars.

