The Weirdest Town Names From All 50 States

The weirdest town names from all 50 states will make you come at peace with the weird/dumb name your hometown has. If you felt slightly embarrassed when saying where you’re from, rest assured and let all that shame melt away. These weird town names are definitely dumber, funnier and somewhat creepier than your hometown’s name.

Let’s read the list, town by town, state by state and see which is the weirdest town name in the U.S.? If there are people reading this article from any of these towns, please let us know in the comments. We’re dying to read how it’s like to come from a town like this. By the way, this also applies for the most obscene town names which will be listed at the bottom of the article.

Alabama: Scratch Ankle

Alaska: Chicken

Arizona: Catfish Paradise

Arkansas: Toad Suck

California: Mormon Bar

Colorado: Parachute

Connecticut: Moosup

Delaware: Flea Hill

Florida: Spuds

Georgia: Flippen

Hawaii: Volcano

Idaho: Beer Bottle

Crossing

Illinois: Chicken Bristle

Indiana: Santa Claus

Iowa: What Cheer

Kansas: Skiddy

Kentucky: Pig

Louisiana: Water Proof

Maine: Bald Head

Maryland: Accident

Massachusetts: Satan’s Kingdom

Michigan: Free Soil

Minnesota: Little Canada

Mississippi: Possumneck

Missouri: Frankenstein

Montana: Big Sag

Nebraska: Worms

Nevada: Jackpot

New Hampshire: Dummer

New Jersey: Foul Rift

New Mexico: Pie Town

New York: Handsome Eddy

North Carolina: Why Not

North Dakota: Zap

Ohio: Dull

Oklahoma: Okay

Oregon: Boring

Pennsylvania: Coupon

Rhode Island: Woonsocket

South Carolina: Coward

South Dakota: Plenty Bears

Tennessee: Smartt

Texas: Ding Dong

Utah: Nibley

Vermont: Mosquitoville

Virginia: Fries

Washington: Big Bottom

West Virginia: Booger Hole

Wisconsin: Chili

Wyoming: Chugwater

Which one of these names sounds the most obscene to you? Have you ever visited one of these places?

