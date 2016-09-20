The Weirdest Town Names From All 50 States
The weirdest town names from all 50 states will make you come at peace with the weird/dumb name your hometown has. If you felt slightly embarrassed when saying where you’re from, rest assured and let all that shame melt away. These weird town names are definitely dumber, funnier and somewhat creepier than your hometown’s name.
Let’s read the list, town by town, state by state and see which is the weirdest town name in the U.S.? If there are people reading this article from any of these towns, please let us know in the comments. We’re dying to read how it’s like to come from a town like this. By the way, this also applies for the most obscene town names which will be listed at the bottom of the article.
Alabama: Scratch Ankle
Alaska: Chicken
Arizona: Catfish Paradise
Arkansas: Toad Suck
California: Mormon Bar
Colorado: Parachute
Connecticut: Moosup
Delaware: Flea Hill
Florida: Spuds
Georgia: Flippen
Hawaii: Volcano
Idaho: Beer Bottle
Crossing
Illinois: Chicken Bristle
Indiana: Santa Claus
Iowa: What Cheer
Kansas: Skiddy
Kentucky: Pig
Louisiana: Water Proof
Maine: Bald Head
Maryland: Accident
Massachusetts: Satan’s Kingdom
Michigan: Free Soil
Minnesota: Little Canada
Mississippi: Possumneck
Missouri: Frankenstein
Montana: Big Sag
Nebraska: Worms
Nevada: Jackpot
New Hampshire: Dummer
New Jersey: Foul Rift
New Mexico: Pie Town
New York: Handsome Eddy
North Carolina: Why Not
North Dakota: Zap
Ohio: Dull
Oklahoma: Okay
Oregon: Boring
Pennsylvania: Coupon
Rhode Island: Woonsocket
South Carolina: Coward
South Dakota: Plenty Bears
Tennessee: Smartt
Texas: Ding Dong
Utah: Nibley
Vermont: Mosquitoville
Virginia: Fries
Washington: Big Bottom
West Virginia: Booger Hole
Wisconsin: Chili
Wyoming: Chugwater
Which one of these names sounds the most obscene to you? Have you ever visited one of these places?
Pingback: Mapping the Saddest-Sounding Places on Earth - Gypsy.Ninja()