These pieces of vintage underwear from the 70s that will leave you scarred for life are the stuff nightmares are made off and no doubt, they totally represent the funkiest decade experienced by mankind so far.

With pieces of lingerie you usually can’t go wrong, as long as you’re not looking for underwear specifically designed to meet certain standards of fetishes. However, in the 70s, everybody got it all wrong, making it perfectly good for the whole world.

Imagine wearing something like this, almost 50 years after these weird underwear trends have been long forgotten? Wouldn’t it be weird?

It could be, but considering the fact that fashion is like a vicious circle and what’s hip now is lame tomorrow, you never know when the time to get your 70s underwear out of the closet will come again.

What do you think? Will this be coming back anytime soon? Let us know your weird thoughts in the comments. We're dying to see what you have to tell us!








