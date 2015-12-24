These vintage radioactive products to improve your sex life were once a very big thing, before Viagra took over the whole sex products industry. Back in the 1920’s and all the way up until the 1950’s, a lot of dangerous, radioactive and deadly products were advertised as cures for impotence or aphrodisiacs to improve one’s sex life.

Today, just by looking at these products, we realize that humanity and the whole sex products industry has come a long way. Now, none of the products are radioactive, but still, using some pills in excess could still cause the death of many men who want to improve their performance in the bedroom. If you’re buying something like this online, just be careful, because you never know what you’ll end up taking and what the side effects could do to your health.

“Properly functioning glands make themselves known in a quick, brisk step, mental alertness and the ability to live and love in the fullest sense of the word . . . A man must be in a bad way indeed to sit back and be satisfied without the pleasures that are his birthright! . . . Try them and see what good results you get!” (Vita Radium Suppositories are shipped in a plain wrapper for confidentiality.)

















We wish you the most amazing sex in the world, but don’t forget, be very, very careful!







