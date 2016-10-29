Art, Culture, Entertainment, Top 10, Vintage,

Vintage Anti-Alcohol Posters in the Soviet Union

Russia has long been known for its alcohol consumption. Up until 2011, the country classified beer as a soft drink, so that should say something. In fact, even though it’s consumption has dropped in recent years, the country is still at the top somewhere.

And as most of us know, it’s fun to have a drink once in a while, but if you do it too often, other problems can arise. Even during the time of the Soviet Union, things weren’t any better. So, the state made several anti-alcohol posters and “plastered” them around towns and cities.

soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-2

Alcoholism

Neglecting children, breaking up families and missing work were things which plagued the Soviet Union, as well as other countries, for years. After all, vodka is a staple of the country. Even though the alcoholic drink was first attested in Poland in 1405, it is without a doubt a Slavic drink. In fact, the word “vodka” is a diminutive form of the Slavic word voda (water), interpreted as little water. So, you can draw your own conclusions by the name they chose for it.

In any case, enjoy these posters which were used to make the Russian people be a bit more responsible. If they actually worked or not, we don’t know, but nevertheless, they’re interesting and even funny to a certain extent.

soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-3

Stop drunkenness
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-4

It also happens
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-5

Stop, before it’s too late
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-6

Harmful to health, family, and offspring
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-7

Vodka entails
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-8

We shall overcome drunkenness
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-9

Had a shot, had two
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-10

Remember, lad, accuracy is important!
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-11

Rich inner content
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-12

On sick leave
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-13

Alcohol is an active partner in crime
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-14

To health!
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-15

Spare unborn child!
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-16

Reason: drunkenness
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-17

Do not be a prisoner of bad habits
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-18

Alcohol – the enemy of production
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-19

Huckster is the worst enemy
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-20

Alcohol – the enemy of reason
soviet-anti-alcohol-poster-21

Bartered

