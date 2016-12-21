Vagina Christmas Ornaments Are All You Need For The Holidays
These vagina Christmas ornaments are all you need to keep up with the latest trends for this holiday season. If your Christmas tree didn’t sparkle or stand out from the crowd until now, then this is your time to shine! Just imagine the looks you’ll get from all your friends and family when they’ll see how you chose to decorate your tree this year.
Nothing says “Merry Christmas” like these ‘Vaginaments’ – handmade Christmas tree decorations available right here! If you want people to talk about your Christmas tree, you’d better make an effort this year!
The vagina Christmas decorations were created and handcrafted by Suzanne McAleenan and have become the must-have items for any respectable cheery-holiday home this season.
“These little oddities are designed, cut, hand-sewn and infused with adoration by yours truly in Burlington, Ontario,” says shop owner Suzanne McAleenan. “I only use soft heirloom-quality wool-blend felt. They’re a hoot to make and I’m in love with them all!”
“Every time a bell rings, a vaginament gets her wings!”
So, what are your plans for Christmas?