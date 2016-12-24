Uber Wants To Take It To The Sky

Uber is now looking to take it to the skies with a new fleet of flying electric vehicles which will take right over gridlock and to your destination in a fraction of the time. If you live in San Francisco for example, it will take you 15 minutes to get from the Marina district to San Jose.

“Just as skyscrapers allowed cities to use limited land more efficiently, urban air transportation will use three-dimensional airspace to alleviate transportation congestion on the ground,” Uber’s chief product officer Jeff Holden wrote in a description of the company’s plan.

Uber is looking to have their aircraft small and versatile, not needing a flight strip or a pad to launch from. They’re not looking for aircraft like a helicopter or a fixed-wing aircraft. They want something small, electric which would be able to fly for about 120 miles at the time and with a speed of up to 17o miles per hour. This would need to have a battery of 400 Wh/kg.

What’s more, Uber will not be the ones who’ll be building them but are looking for companies who make these sort of things. Their new airborne service will be called Elevate. They’ll make use of unused parking garages or helipads, as well as empty land near highways. A good example here is Sao Paolo in Brazil, where the city has a helicopter-type taxi in its service. There are hundreds of flights over the city on a daily basis.

The new fleet under Uber will have the capability to launch and land vertically and will be affordable for anyone at the cost lower than owning your own car. This undertaking Uber is looking to start will be a huge investment in the start, but as time will go on, and if the whole operation will be a success, the prices will undoubtedly go down as well.

They will need the accreditation of the government in every country they’ll use this service. What’s more, since they’ll be electric, noise pollution will not rise in the city. The whole project is still in the early stages of development, and there are still a lot of hurdles to overcome. There flying taxis don’t even exist yet, let alone see them flying around in the very near future.











