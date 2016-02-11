These two ginger cats were saved and they’ve been inseparable since day 1, proving that brothers will be brothers against all odds.

Anya Yukhtina, a producer and event manager from Moscow, Russia, found these two adorable ginger cats lying abandoned in her garden and she immediately took them in her care, without any hesitations.

The two ginger cats were just a few days old when Anya found them, and they were too fragile, too little, too cute to be left to care for themselves in this harsh world we live in. She took the inside, fed them every 4 hours, bathed them and offered them all the love in the world.

Like brothers, they do everything together. They are virtually inseparable and have been so since day 1, when Anya first found them abandoned.

Now, these two ginger brothers are 8-months-old and they are the fuzziest and cutest thing you’ll see on the Internet all day! Who can not love these adorable brothers, especially when you see them doing everything together!

Everybody loves a good cat story, and how can you not love this? They are glowing with happiness and it’s pretty safe to say that they are some of the most beautiful little ginger cats we’ve ever seen. Who said gingers had no soul?









Just look at them, being all adorable…

Anya cleaning up the little kittens.









Good morning, sunshine!

Who’s up for some breakfast in bed?

The two little ginger brothers even watch movies together. How can someone not love them?

Anya caught them in their secret hiding spot.

Cuteness overload accomplished!

