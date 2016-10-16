I Love To Hate You: Donald Trump & Hillary Clinton As Pop Culture Icons

The ‘I Love To Hate You’ mashup features Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton as pop culture icons we all grew to love, hate and get scared off. This unique series of illustrations was created by Brazilian artist and graphic designer BUTCHER BILLY and you can check out more of his work right here.

“Trump X Hillary: I Love to Hate You” is the perfect response to people who have had enough of this political charade. Everybody should know that no matter who will get elected, although the results are easy to anticipate, the people will still be governed by corporations, not by real leaders who value their opinions.

Artists have been at the front of every political revolution in history, along with other free thinkers who believe that people have the right to govern themselves in a true democracy, not just in a staged corrupt regime.

And the lovers that you sent for me didn’t come with any satisfaction guarantee. So I’ll return them to the sender and the note attached will read: How I love to hate you. BUTCHER BILLY













The artist also imagines a world where showing these creations will help the voters in making a good choice for their country’s future. However, we could be pretty far off from any good choice at the moment.

All illustrations were created by BUTCHER BILLY, a Brazilian artist and graphic designer based in Curitiba, Brazil. Be sure to follow his works on Behance or by visiting his official website. You’ll love to hate him for all the right reasons!







