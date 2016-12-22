Where To Travel Next? The Cheapest Cities In Europe (INFOGRAPHIC)

The cheapest cities in Europe infographic shows us the best travel destinations on the old continent and the daily budget you’ll need for each and every one of these unique places. If you are tired of thinking about travel destinations, why not take them one by one, starting from the cheapest cities and going all the way up to the most expensive ones.

This infographic was created by a UK-based travel agency, Simply Holiday Deals, with the help of the people at Price of Travel. All the prices shown are based on the Daily Backpacker Index, and they refer to: “Prices for most things (hostels, transportation, attractions) are fixed and certain, but prices for a “budget lunch” or a pint of beer can vary depending on where you go. Still, our estimates are based on a lot of research, and should be very close if not right on.” according to Price Of Travel.

Costs for each city One night in the cheapest bunk at the least expensive hostel with a good location and good reviews Two public transportation rides per day One paid/famous attraction per day (Every city is loaded with free things to do for budget-conscious travelers, but here we take the average cost of a major attraction in each city for each day.) Three “budget” meals per day (We took our minimum meal price and added 20% to make it more realistic for a longer trip). Three cheap, local beers (or wine) each day as an “entertainment fund.” Non-drinkers might have dessert and coffee or attend a local music performance instead, so this is a general benchmark that should be proportional for each city. (Price of Travel)

In case you are unfamiliar with the exchange rates, £1 British Pound = US $1.23 or €1.18 Euros.

Click on the image to enlarge.

