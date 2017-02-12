Tiny Home of Swedish Design to Satisfy Your Outdoors Spirit

This tiny home can “tickle” anyone’s spirit for living closer to nature. We are now entering an age of moderation and efficiency where we learn that we shouldn’t have more than we really need. Here comes this beautiful Hus-1 Residence, as it is officially called. Designed by the Swedish architect Torsten Ottesjö, this tiny home perfectly combines efficiency, minimalism, modern design, tradition, and the sense of reaching an equilibrium with nature.

At just 270 square feet or about 25 square meters, this tiny home, the Hus-1 Residence, is more than anyone needs to live a normal and happy life surrounded by the world around us. Due to its smallish space, it also promotes going outside more, and it can’t be necessarily seen as a great alternative for those who are living a “couch potato” lifestyle.

Nevertheless, it has all that a cabin needs and doesn’t waste an inch. The tiny home also reminds us of an upturned Viking longship or at least the traditional Viking design for building dwellings.

”Hus 1 regularly houses two people all year round but visiting friends always have room. Kitchen, sleeping quarters, dinner table, hallway and other functions are well integrated on just 25 square metres of living space,” said Torsten Ottesjö.

(Source)

















