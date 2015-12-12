These days with more and more dating/sex mobile apps like Tinder, it’s getting easier and easier to meet new people and possibly find your better half, but for people at the beginning of the 20th century, this is how Tinder dating looked like in 1901.

Nowadays, we meet people at every corner. We meet them in bars, restaurants or night clubs, or even on one of the many matrimonial ads we find online, not to mention Tinder or other related apps on your smartphone.

We tend to see finding people to interact with, very easily, like it’s a normal thing, but for migrants in the wild American West of the late 19th and early 20th century, finding a wife or a husband proved to be very difficult.

As settlers pushed west, they started to notice that the large majority of population was formed by male individuals and people started to advertise for female settlers in order to insure the success of a new settlement, by getting married and having children.

This is how Tinder dating looked like in 1901, and guess what, it worked!







