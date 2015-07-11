







This guy gave it all up to cycle the world with his dog and proves to be an inspiration to all those people out there that want to do something meaningful in their life, by breaking away from their regular day-to-day lives.

Joshua Sivarajah sold all of his possessions to follow his dream and started biking around the UK with his trustful sidekick, Nero (his dog).

He wanted to break free from his fairly conformist existence and we can honestly say that there is no better way than to go travel the world with man’s best friend: “For the first 34 years of my life, I led a fairly conformist existence – university, a succession of jobs, my own sales business – but I never felt fulfilled. When my mum suggested I move to Indonesia with her, I thought, “Why not?” and started making preparations. But as the departure date got closer, I realised how much I was going to miss the UK. I decided I’d spend some time touring the country on my bike with Nero, my five-year-old collie. I sold my car, gave away my furniture, quit my flat, bought panniers for my bike and dragged my tent and sleeping bag out from under the stairs. By the end of the week, I was on my way, Nero trotting beside me.”, Joshua for The Guardian.

Having costs of around £300 ($465) per month, covering the food for him and his dog, Joshua is what can be considered a modern day adventurer, a courageous hero, a man that embraced the unknown and succeeded.

“I carry my tent, my sleeping bag, hammock, and my laptop – other than the bare minimum of clothes and a few cooking utensils, that’s all I have. I feel lighter, both physically and mentally,” says Joshua.









After cycling all across the UK, France, Spain and Portugal, Joshua and Nero are not even close to ending their journey. Being limited only by the night sky (and Nero’s pet passport, that will not allow them to go to Asia or Africa), the adventures that await the two are bound to create some amazing stories not just for the two friends, but for all of us working a 9 to 5 job.

Joshua and Nero, you are truly and inspiration to us all and we wish you many adventures ahead! Follow the two on their journey right here!







