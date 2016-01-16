Animals, Art, Bizarre, Culture, Entertainment, Funny, Nature, Pop Culture, Tech, Viral,

This Cat Takes Way Better Selfies Than You Ever Will

This cat takes way better selfies than you ever will, and that’s a fact! His selfies include animals, amazing rural landscapes and everything nature related, making him a professional selfie taker.

Manny the cat loves to have his way with GoPro cameras, and according to @yoremahm’s Instagram, the cat learned how to use the camera completely by chance and then he got hooked.

“He is the boss of the dogs,” says @yoremahm, with a reference to all the selfies where dogs can be found in the background.

You can almost sense their envy towards Manny, because they would definitely love to get a shot at that GoPro and prove themselves to be worthy photographers as well. But not today, because Manny is in the spotlight!

Shortly after @yoremahm’s old cat died, Manny showed up at his steps, and they’ve been best friends ever since, making the Internet explode, one cat selfie at a time.

We’ve seen the work of the first dog photographer in the world and we’ve learned how to take the best animals selfies from a professional photographer, but we didn’t see a cat taking selfies as beautiful and spectacular as these ones. Great job, Manny! You’re awesome!

