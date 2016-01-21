The bamboo bikes from Ghana make cycling even more environmental friendly and what person in the world wouldn’t appreciate such an amazing initiative that manages to turn an already green activity into something completely pro Mother Nature.

Bernice Dapaah, a Ghanaian entrepreneur from Kumasi, Ghana, started the Ghana Bamboo Bike Initiative that builds custom bikes from, you’ve guessed it, bamboo! These bikes come with a wooden bamboo frame which is 100% biodegradable, meaning that pollution comes down to almost zero, in the entire bike manufacturing process.

Sure, cutting down bamboo doesn’t seem like a pretty eco-friendly activity, but Bernice Dapaah and her employees plant 10 bamboo plants for each bamboo plant used for creating bicycles. Absolutely amazing, and a true role model for every environmental-friendly entrepreneur out there.

As if this wasn’t enough, Bernice Dapaah has trained over 35 unemployed people from Ghana, who work for the Ghana Bamboo Bike Initiative, offering these people a chance to do something with their lives and providing them with a steady income.

Some of these people have disabilities, and in Ghana, like in most developing countries, jobs don’t grow on trees, and if you have no experience or disabilities, assuring yourself a monthly income is virtually impossible.

Bamboo bikes are also donated to children who live in villages located far away from schools, in order to provide a safer and faster way to education!

















Bernice Dapaah and the Ghana Bamboo Bike Initiative is definitely a project that can inspire people around the world, to do the most with whatever little they have, and to focus on providing the community they work in with a better life, focusing only on local materials.

Great job, dear Bernice, you are a true role model for us all!







