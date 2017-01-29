Tesla Will Launch The Biggest Energy Storage Program In The World

As of last year, Tesla announced that it’s working in collaboration with Southern California Edison (SCE) to create the largest battery in the world. Made out of lithium-ion, the battery will have a capacity of 20 MW (80 MWh) and will be located at the Mira Loma substation, in order to provide a backup in case of power shortages. Tesla announced that they will deliver these Powerpack systems by the end of 2016.

Electrek now reports that the project is already up and running, and the company was able to meet the agreed upon deadline and the substation was completed in late December last year.

“While Tesla and SCE haven’t officially launched the new substation yet, sources familiar with the new Powerpack installation told Electrek that it was completed a few weeks back – late December – and brought online so that the electric utility can start using it to manage peak demand.”

The substation is equipped with 400 units of the Tesla Powerpack 2, each capable of providing 210 kWh of energy —over double the capacity of the first generation Powerpack.

Given its power-storing capacity, the substation is able to provide enough energy for 2,500 homes for an entire day. But the purpose of this installation is to provide energy for SCE in order to assure the continued energy for an even larger number of households. This way, the substation is able to store electricity even after peak hours and then deliver them accordingly, thus reduce their need to subsidise with natural gas during high demand of energy.

At the present moment, there may be other similar or even more powerful projects in various stages of development. But for the moment, this one is the only one up and running. It is also the first application of Telsa Powerpacks on a great scale. If the program proves to be reliable, it could pave the way for traditional peaker plants to be replaced with these battery-based energy storage facilities.

This project is a turning point for power providers in their search and deployment for green energy sources. And in light of Tesla’s merger with Solar City, the company is on track to pursue other large-scale solar energy projects. With various governments trying to impose outdated, fossil-fule based energy sources, Tesla is living up to its reputation of implementing and promoting environmentally-friendly alternatives.









