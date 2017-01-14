Female Employees Give Male Colleagues Simulated Blowjobs At Chinese Company Event

Female employees at Tencent, the Chinese Internet giant, gave their male colleagues simulated blowjobs on stage during a company event. Now, Tencent is facing a huge PR crisis after a 7-second video was leaked online, showing 2 female workers on their knees performing an action resembling a blowjob.

The game’s goal is for the female employees to open the bottles of water with their teeth, while the bottles are wedged between the legs of their male counterparts. The party was held by Tencent’s instant messaging department before the annual Chinese New Year break.

People started to accuse the company of sexism and discrimination, leading to an entire online debate against the company’s practices during parties.

“How could a company treat its workers in this way? Do they not have any sense of decency?” asked one Weibo user.

“Why would these women allow themselves to be shamed in this way? What would their fathers say?” says another person.

“If they don’t do this, then they would be out of job. We must change this kind of disgraceful male chauvinistic culture!”

The company released a statement apologizing for what occurred during the annual party and promised that such incidents will never happen in the future. They also added that the employees responsible for this incident have been sanctioned.

RELATED STORIES:

Bloomberg wrote that Tencent, the Chinese giant, has no female executives, board members or division chiefs. This is very common with top companies in China.

In 2015, Alibaba had to withdraw a job advertisement for a woman candidate looking like Sora Aoi, a very popular porn star in China. The position was meant to ‘motivate’ her coworkers.

The same year, another key player in China, Baidu, celebrated International Women’s Day with a series of doodles portraying women in demeaning stereotypes. In 2016, a Baidu Senior Executive was demoted after a sexist presentation where he said: “If a girl says to me, ‘The air conditioning in my dorm doesn’t work, and I don’t want to go home,’ what does she mean? I think it means she wants to kiss and have some sex.”

