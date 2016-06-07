Surreal French Fashion Shoot From 1963

This surreal French fashion shoot from 1963 just proves to show how far ahead of the entire fashion industry France actually was, even back then. It’s a matter of good taste, imagination and tradition. The French have class written all over them and this is something money can’t buy.

Just imagine that this photo shoot took place over half a century ago, in a time long before Photoshop, computers and any type of digital editing. Meaning that everything was real. Photographers were true artists and they had to take the perfect picture without the help of ultra-modern cameras.

This amazing and surreal photo shoot was done by Melvin Sokolsky, an iconic photographer commissioned by Harper’s Bazaar, a fashion magazine from back then. All these photos are part of the magazine’s “Bubble” Spring Collection, featuring famous models like Simone D’Aillencourt who is one of the main attractions of this fashion shoot.

The models were placed in a Plexiglas bubble and were lifted all over Paris with the help of a mobile crane. Not having Photoshop to edit the photos as precisely as we do today, even hiding the crane was a matter of talent, and Melvin Sokolsky proved himself to be an excellent photographer once again.

“Melvin Sokolsky Melvin Sokolsky was born and raised in New York City where he started his distinguished career as a stills photographer. At the age of twenty-one he was invited to join the staff of Harper’s Bazaar.

Within the next few years he worked as a major contributor to four prestigious magazines: Esquire, McCall’s Newsweek, and Show. His photographs of internationally famous personalities have appeared in many of the major museums and magazines worldwide.” writes the Melvin Sokolsky website.









