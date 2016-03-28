Russia Proposes Superhighway Linking London To New York via Moscow

Russia proposes building a superhighway linking London to New York via Moscow in what would be the greatest world project so far. Not great only in size, but in its unique way of connecting North America with Asia and Europe.

Imagine driving from New York all the way to London. Now that’s definitely the trip of a lifetime and if everything goes as planned, this superhighway linking London to New York could become a reality in the near future.

This proposal coming from Russia is called the Trans-Eurasian Belt Development is one very ambitious project vouched for by Russian Railways leader Vladmir Yakunin, a very close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The London–Moscow–New York route will be built in order to include already existing roads but will still require thousands of miles of extra tarmac across Russia. The superhighway will be built alongside the Trans-Siberian Railway, which is the longest railway in the world.

In connecting Eurasia with North America, the highway will have to span a minimum of 55-mile distance between Russia and Alaska. Also, it will have to continue through the isolated wilderness before reaching any city.

Approximately 520 miles (837 km) separate the closest Russian settlement, namely Nome, from the first important city in the US, which would be Fairbanks. The connection would then be made through Canada’s already existing road network.

Driving from London to New York on the new TEPR superhighway will see drivers going for 12,910 miles (20,776 km) until reaching their destinations. Sounds like a real adventure and we can only hope to see this superhighway built as soon as possible.

The estimated price of this super project is 3 trillion dollars, with money coming from more countries, not just Russia. It is however unclear how this project will be funded and when will the construction start after it will be approved. There are also plans of building a super-railway along the entire London to New York superhighway.









