Artist Lets Strangers Touch Her Vagina And Breasts For One Good Reason

This artist lets complete strangers touch her vagina and breasts for one good reason – Women’s rights! Yes, it may sound pretty weird, but once you’ll read the story, you’ll completely agree with this very eccentric performance artist.

Milo Moiré is a Swiss performance artist that thrives on raising awareness on key issues regarding women, women’s rights and feminism. She builds her performances in order to shock the audience and raise awareness on what is going on with women in today’s world.

During her ‘Mirror Box’ performance in London, Milo Moiré was arrested for inviting strangers to touch her breasts and vagina. She did similar art performances in public in other European cities where she asked random people to feel her boobs and to touch her genitalia for 30 seconds.

She declared the performance as being a “symbol for the consensual nature” of sex and sex-related acts. “I am standing here today for women’s rights and sexual self-determination. Women have a sexuality, just like men have one. However, women decide for themselves when and how they want to be touched, and when they don’t.” the artist told her street audience.

More and more people gathered around the artist and she uses the filmed footage to promote female sexuality and sexual equality. Wearing a mirrored box also contradicts the traditional views of sex by offering a role reversal situation.

Even though her art performance was a protest against the sexual culture we live in where women are granted the same respect as men are, the police still arrested Milo Moiré. The artist spent 24 hours in jail, but luckily for us, she is a very strong woman who isn’t afraid of protesting and standing up for what she believes in.

If you want to watch the uncensored version of the Mirror Box performance, you can purchase it here.









