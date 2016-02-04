Straight Celebrities Posing As Gay Couples To Battle Homophobia

These straight celebrities posing as gay couples decided that this is the best way to battle homophobia and anybody who is against the LGBT community, especially since same-sex marriages have started being legalized in more and more countries.

“If you couldn’t identify to their love and feel it was real, then I would have failed,” says Olivier Ciappa, the French artist and photographer behind this project called “Imaginary Couples”.

Showing positive images of celebrities engaging in same-sex relationships is the way to go if you want to battle homophobia all over the world. This is what Olivier Ciappa is planning on doing with his amazing photo series which has already been exhibited around the globe, from Paris to Lima.

Featuring iconic celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Lara Fabian, “Sicario” Director Denis Villeneuve and “Dallas Buyers Club” Director Jean-Marc Vallee, Ciappa plans on making homophobia a thing of the past, one picture at a time.

“The celebrities that I shot are heterosexual, but it was essential to me that you would believe these imaginary couples and families they portray were real,” Olivier Ciappa told The Huffington Post.

“If you couldn’t identify with their love and feel it was real, then I would have failed. And to show that love is love, no matter who [is involved], the exhibition also features real gay families, straight ones, single parents, disabled, people of different skin colors and origins, different religion, young couples, old ones… All of these pictures, imaginary or real, have the same glamorous and warm monochrome style that makes them look not only appealing but timeless.” he added.







