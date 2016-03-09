Say Hello To Stefania The Model, Not The Plus Size Model

Say Hello! to Stefania the model, FULL STOP, not the plus size model! Stefania, as she describes her profession, is a model, not a plus size model. She is sick and tired of people adding the ‘plus size’ in front of her profession.

“I am a model FULL STOP. Unfortunately in the modelling industry if you’re above a US size 4 you are considered plus size, and so I’m often labelled a ‘plus size’ model. I do NOT find this empowering … it is ‘harmful’ to call a model ‘plus’ and damaging for the minds of young girls. Let’s have models of ALL shapes, sizes and ethnicities, and drop the misleading labels. I’m NOT proud to be called ‘plus’, but I AM proud to be called a ‘model’, that is my profession!”

Although Stefania is smaller and more ‘petite’ than the average woman in America, she is still referred to as a plus size model, because she’s a size 8 which in modelling terms is considered big aka ‘plus size’.

Less than 3% of the world women have a body that would be described by the fashion industry as a ‘model’ body. So why do we keep chasing these unhealthy, unrealistic and almost impossible to meet beauty standards?

To put things even more into perspective, only 8 out of 3 million people would be consider a ‘supermodel’ today, based on the fashion industry’s high standards!

















Stefania wants to be a pioneer in the fashion industry by actively campaigning against the ‘plus size’ term. ‘Drop the Plus Size’ is the name of the campaign and if you want to join the movement, be sure to look Stefania up on her Instagram account, just to see that there’s a lot more beauty out there than the fashion industry wants us to believe!

Excellent job, Stefania! You are a true model FULL STOP and an inspiration to all women who have to deal with unrealistic beauty standards!

