Soviet Age Car Posters from the 1950’s to the 1980’s

The automotive industry during the Soviet age spanned throughout most of its history. It started with a large-scale construction of car manufacturing factories and the reorganisation of the AMO Factory in Moscow during the late 1920’s and early 30’s and it continued on until the dismantlement of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Throughout this 70-year-long period of the Soviet Union, the “Mother Land” produced between 2.1 to 2.3 million units every year. It was the sixth largest car manufacturer in the world. It ranked on the ninth place when it came to personal cars, third for trucks and other utility vehicles, and first in buses and other public transportation automobiles.

But even though the USSR was a communist nation, this doesn’t mean that a bit of capitalist strategy wasn’t implemented here and there. The Soviets made use of posters in all sorts of ways. For instance, they had a poster campaign trying to sway people from drinking so much. Whether it worked or not, we don’t really know.

This time, however, they used poster and other similar ads to sell cars. And they used them for the better part of 30 years, no less. So, these posters had to be doing something right, right? Anyway, take a look for yourself at these vintage, soviet automobile posters from the 1950’s all the way up to the 80’s and say for yourself.

As you will see, there are a lot of them. And judging by some of them, at least, these cars should be as good as they were made out to be. Of course, there could also be a case of good propaganda, but that’s not here nor there. So, take a look for yourself, and please leave us your opinion in the comment section below.

(Source)




















