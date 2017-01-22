This Small River Turbine Can Power Your Entire House

People work tirelessly for years in the hopes that one day they’ll become completely self-sufficient, not needing to rely on others for their security. Here’s where this small, portable river turbine comes in. A Canadian company by the name of Idénergie has designed this thing, capable of turning flowing river water into 12kWh per day. This is enough to power an entire household.

“There’s a lot of hydrokinetic power in a moving mass of water,” CEO and founder Pierre Blanchet told Digital Trends. “By placing a turbine in that liquid you slow down the velocity of the fluid and convert it into mechanical energy. An electric generator and converter then changes it into electricity. Using this, you have a battery that can be charged 24 hours per day.”

This river turbine is an incredibly simple and easy alternative for remote cabins or other dwellings which are not connected to the main power grid. It can replace the conventional gas generators, sparing you from the constant noise and frequent trips to the gas station. Not to mention the fact that, once installed, you don’t need to pay a cent more on electricity.

“It will save you up to 50 percent on your annual expenses by replacing your gas-powered generator,” said Idénergie.

With this river turbine, you can take advantage of the power potential found in flowing water. If you have a small creek or river behind your house, it would be a shame not to take advantage of. Not only it will make you self-sufficient and save you a lot of money in the long run, it is also great for the environment. And due to its design, it is completely safe for fish and other water creatures that may come in contact with it.

It will be delivered to you and it will give you all the instructions you need to assemble it yourself. If it were complicated and bulky, that would not have been possible.

“It’s mainly designed for off-the-grid applications,” Blanchet continued. “That could be cabins or small communities which aren’t connected to the grid, because it doesn’t make economic sense to do so. We wanted to make river power accessible to any community that wanted it. It’s a solution that can be easily installed by three people. You don’t need cranes or other heavy equipment to do it.”

More details on their site.












