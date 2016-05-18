Shocking Anti-Animal Cruelty Campaign Scared Shoppers Stiff

This shocking anti-animal cruelty campaign scared shoppers stiff and made them think twice before ever looking at leather products ever again. This being said, PETA Asia’s goal was achieved with a very shocking, yet effective, campaign.

PETA Asia created this bloody and gruesome campaign to scare off customers interested in buying leather clothing and accessories from a shopping mall. The campaign was called ‘Behind the Leather’ and it offered shoppers the possibility of seeing what lies beneath their beautiful and expensive leather clothes, handbags or designer shoes.

The campaign was so well thought, it would have fooled anyone. PETA created a pop-up store in one of Bangkok’s (Thailand) most popular malls and customers rapidly started to come in to see the new products. The new store was loaded with very fashionable leather goods such as purses, belts, jackets, gloves and shoes, so you can imagine the excitement on some of the peoples’ faces.

Any type of eccentric and exotic leathers could be found. From alligator to snake skins, this designer store had them all. Unfortunately for the customers, they had no idea what was lying behind the leather. PETA Asia managed to make a point against animal cruelty in Asia, and the people that participated involuntarily at this campaign will definitely remember it for a very long, long time.

The ‘organs’ and ’tissue’ found inside the leather clothes and accessories is made out of a combination of high quality prosthetic material and different red dyes in order to assure the real life-like look. The message is clear – ‘For the exotic skins industry, cruelty is a daily business.’









